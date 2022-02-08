WATCH: Steve Spurrier presents Shane Beamer with First Year Coach of the Year Award

COLUMBIA, S.C. — On a rough night for the Gamecock men’s basketball team, Carolina fans had something to cheer for at halftime.

Former Gamecock legendary head football coach Steve Spurrier was in the house to present the First Year Coach of the Year award in his namesake to current Gamecock head coach Shane Beamer.

Beamer won the award back in January after leading South Carolina to its first bowl win and first winning season (7-6) since 2018.