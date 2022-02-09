Dept. of Education partnering with SC Technical College System to expand career and technical education programs

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Education announced a partnership with the SC Technical College System to grow and expand career and technical education programs in response to the pandemic. The three-year, $11.5 million partnership’s purpose is to expand career and technical education programs, adult education programs and provide scholarships to high-demand technical college programs.

“Whether you are a current student looking ahead to a future career or a parent or community member who needs high skilled training for the available jobs in our economy, this partnership will provide you with the tools and tuition free resources to be prepared,” said State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman. “The roadblocks to learning that have been caused by COVID-19 can be overcome and this partnership is one of the many ways we can ensure our state’s workforce and student success is bright.”

The schools receiving money include Central Carolina Technical College, Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College, Northeastern Technical College, Piedmont Technical College and Technical College of the Lowcountry.

“We are pleased to be partnering with the South Carolina Department of Education on these initiatives. A ready, skilled workforce is vital for South Carolina’s continued success. Expanding the talent pipeline with these programs is a real win-win,” said SC Technical College System President Dr. Tim Hardee. “We are growing our state’s workforce while providing South Carolinians with a clear path to follow their dreams and forge a brighter future.”

To qualify, officials say adult students with a high school diploma, GED or have completed two sections of the GED and are part of a integrated education and training career pathway during the 2021-22 and 2022-23 academic years. Officials say tuition and fees will be covered for eligible participants.