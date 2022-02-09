Steve Spurrier sells beach mansion in Florida

Former Gamecock football coach Steve Spurrier just sold his beach house in Florida.

The price tag: $4.4 million.

According to the St. Augustine Record, Spurrier sold his five-bedroom home, located at 7630 A1A S. in Crescent Beach, for $4,406,500. The house spent 18 months on the market.

Here are some of the amenities, according to zillow:

“Enjoy sunrises and sunsets from this beautiful oceanfront home in Crescent Beach. The upper level offers views of the Atlantic and the intracoastal from the vast balconies wrapping the home. The upper level of this home features a chef”s kitchen complete with 2 cooktops, 3 ovens, wine fridge, walk in pantry and even a TV within view of the breakfast bar. The enormous master suite on this level features a separate sitting room, dual master baths and closets and a flex room for workout, library, nursery, etc. Also on this level is an office with built in bookshelves and a half bath. The ground level features a full kitchen, dining and living room as well as 2 bedrooms suites. The lowest level features an enclosed walkway from the 3-car garage, a sauna and a storage room. Access all 3 floors via elevator. Above the 3-car garage is an in-law suite with 2 bedrooms, 2 bath and a kitchenette. Solid construction with 12” solid poured retaining walls. Plumbed for outdoor kitchen. Gated entry. Room for a pool, tennis or basketball court and a lap pool.”

Spurrier is the all-time winningest coach in South Carolina football history.