Former Gamecock traded to Orlando Magic

A former Gamecock and Spring Valley great has a new team and town.

PJ Dozier was traded from the Boston Celtics to the Orlando Magic on Thursday, according to a report from ESPN.

Dozier was traded with Bol Bol, a second-round pick and cash to Orlando. Boston receives a second-round pick.

This will be Dozier’s third team since the new year, after being dealt to Boston from Denver in January. He’s been ruled out for the rest of the season with a torn ACL.

He’ll become a free agent this offseason.