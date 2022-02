The cause behind rising prices going into Super Bowl weekend

CNN– The cost of a Super Bowl party this year is expected to be very steep. Wells Fargo crunched the numbers and found that depending on what you serve, the price tag could be 14% higher than last year. New Labor Department figures released Thursday also show the costs of everyday goods rose 7.5% in January compared to a year ago.

Isabel Rosales has what experts say is behind the surging costs and what you can do to save some money.