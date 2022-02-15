RCSD to provide update on January shooting of tow truck driver

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– This afternoon, we’re expecting to learn more about a shooting that happened earlier this year involving a tow truck driver.

On January 2 at around 1:30 a.m., deputies with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department say they received reports of a tow truck driver who had been shot multiple times. The driver was treated by EMS and taken to a local hospital. We’ll hear more from Sheriff Leon Lott on the investigation at 4 p.m. ABC Columbia will keep you updated on the latest developments.