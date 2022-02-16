CFD crews respond to 2-alarm fire at Hammond Elementary

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– Columbia firefighters responded to a fire at Hammond Elementary School on Galway Lane.

More than a dozen fire crews responded to the campus just after 8pm Wednesday night where they spent 2 hours trying to contain and put the fire out.

According to officials, one of the buildings was on fire when the flames quickly spread to another building on the campus leading crews to call in a second alarm fire at the location. Crews say the fire damaged one building that held classrooms, and almost spread to the school cafeteria.

Below is video the Columbia Fire Department posted on their social media pages.

RIGHT NOW: Our @ColaFire 3rd Shift crews have been able to contain and control a 2-Alarm fire that broke out in a building at Hammond School off of Galway Lane. pic.twitter.com/nzzePXFFln — Columbia-Richland Fire Department (@ColaFire) February 17, 2022

Fire officials tell us that no injuries were reported. No word on what caused the fire.

