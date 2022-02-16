Ridge View basketball coach leaving for national powerhouse

Ridge View basketball coach Yerrick Stoneman is leaving the Blazers to become the newest head coach at a national powerhouse.

Stoneman told ABC Columbia Sports on Wednesday he accepted the job at Oak Hill Academy in Virginia.

He replaces longtime Oak Hill head coach Steve Smith, who spent more than 30 seasons at the school.

Stoneman spent 11 seasons under Smith at Oak Hill, helping to coach some of the nation’s top talent. He left Oak Hill for Galax High and eventually Ridge View, where he turned the Blazers into a powerhouse. Since his arrival 2016, Stoneman guided the Blazers to a region championship each season and a won three-straight state titles from 2018-20.

The Blazers begin the playoffs tonight against Boiling Springs.