Hundreds gather for ‘Stand with Ukraine’ rally outside the United Nations

CNN– Hundreds took part in a solidarity rally Thursday outside the United Nations, in a peaceful show of support for the people of Ukraine. President Joe Biden says every indication is pointing to a Russian attack, which he says could come in the next several days.

Thursday’s ‘Stand with Ukraine’ rally coincided with a planned U.N. Security Council meeting, where the situation in Ukraine was to be a topic of discussion. The group of about 200 included people from Ukraine and others with family there.