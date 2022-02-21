Allen University to become fully functioning Apple campus by spring

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Allen University says the campus plans to be a fully functioning Apple campus by this spring. Faculty, staff and administrators began receiving iMac’s and iPad’s last summer. After spring registration, all students in good standing will get a MacBook Air with Apple’s M1 chip.

Attention: Today is the day our students have been waiting for! All Apple MacBook Air units are ready for distribution! #AllenUniversity is officially an #AppleCampus 💙💛 pic.twitter.com/Ng35S23gYg — Allen University (@AllenUniv) February 21, 2022

Allen University President Dr. Ernest McNealey says this initiative “is further evidence of Allen’s commitment to provide students with tools and experiences that facilitate achieving all that they can imagine whether to excel on career paths or pursue graduate studies,” said President Dr. McNealey. “Becoming an Apple Campus was informed in part by the multi-sensory learning and capabilities Apple products provide, as well as the view that such a path creates possibilities not generally available across the breadth of a typical campus.”