Dutch Fork advances to Lower State finals, Lexington falls to Fort Dorchester

IRMO, S.C. — The Dutch Fork Silver Foxes are heading back to the Lower State Championship this weekend after escaping a fourth-quarter comeback to beat Sumter 58-48 Monday night.

Houston Jones led the team with 28 points, hitting 15 of 16 attempts from the free throw line. Sumter took the lead with under four minutes to play in the game, but clutch free throw shooting and a timely 3-pointer from Octavius Smith helped put the game out of reach.

The Lexington Wildcats faced off with Fort Dorchester to decide the other spot in the Lower State title game, but were unable to pull out a win in the low country, falling to the Patriots 47-45.

Dutch Fork and Fort Dorchester will meet in Florence Saturday night with a trip to the state championship on the line.