Gamecock football players to make money off jersey sales

University of South Carolina football players will be able to cash in this fall.

According to USC, players will now have the opportunity to opt-in to monetize on the sales of their jerseys ahead of the 2022 college football season. South Carolina joins a list of select schools offering that option for its student athletes.

The deal is a partnership between the school, Fanatics and OneTeam Partners.

Athletes compensating on their name, image and likeness is new, after multiple states passed legislation paving the way for new deals like this one. The NCAA previously didn’t allow for athletes to make money and considered those athletes “amateurs”.

“It’s certainly changing, and it’s a lot more on the minds of young men that we recruit now compared to last year at this time,” Shane Beamer said Monday when asked how recruiting has changed since the passage of NIL laws. “I believe that at the University of South Carolina, we’re as well situated as any program out there for them to be able to capitalize on opportunities.”

Fans may select any Gamecock football player who opts into the program. Jersey’s will be available online at shop.gamecocksonline.com, the Official Online Store of the South Carolina Gamecocks operated by Fanatics.