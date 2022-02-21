Gamecocks introduce new tight ends coach Monday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina has added one-time Alabama director of player personnel Jody Wright as its tight ends coach.

The board of trustees approved a two-year deal for Wright, who’ll make $350,000 this season and $400,000 in 2023.

Wright most recently coached in the NFL with the New York Giants. His last stint in college came was 2018 at UAB, where he served as run game coordinator and offensive line coach.

Before that, Wright spent three season on Nick Saban’s staff at Alabama.