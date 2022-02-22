Columbia PD investigate a double shooting leaving 2 hospitalized

Image: Columbia Police Department

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The Columbia Police Department is hoping you have information that can help them in the preliminary stages of their investigation of a Tuesday night shooting.

According to authorities the shooting took place just after 8 pm Tuesday night at the Willow Run Apartments in the 500 block of Alcott Drive. Officials say two men were struck by gunfire, but at this time police say injuries sustained appear to be non life threatening.

Officials have not released any suspects, or what they believe sparked the incident.

Columbia Police say they remain on the scene of the shooting and are collecting evidence, including ballistics and speaking with resident who live in the area.

If you have any information that may be able to help investigators as they continue to look into double shooting you’re asked to contact Crimestoppers. You can do so anonymously by calling 1888-CRIME-SC.

