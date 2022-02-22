Fatal house fire on Pinestraw Road in Forest Acres under investigation

FOREST ACRES, S.C. (WOLO) – Forest Acres authorities are investigating a house fire that killed one person Monday night.

Forest Acres Police Chief Don Robinson says the fire call came in around 11 p.m. at a house on Pinestraw Road.

According to investigators, a body was discovered inside the house after the Columbia Fire Department extinguished the blaze.

Police say another family member was staying in the house and escaped.

Authorities say an autopsy is scheduled for today and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.