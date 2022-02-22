Free COVID-19 testing and vaccines at COMET Central this week

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– If you’re looking to get a free COOVID-19 test, there will be free testing and vaccines at the COMET Central every day this week. They will be available Monday-Thursday from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. and again on Friday from 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

It’s located at 1727 Sumter Street, and they will offer rapid and PCR COVID-19 testing. Health Force will distribute Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson shots.

No appointments are required.