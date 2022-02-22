Sumter PD: Two charged after shots were fired near a business on Atlantic Street

Denetrick Holland Denetrick Holland Source: Sumter Police Department

Dae’veon Nelson Peterson Dae'veon Nelson Peterson. Source: Sumter Police Department

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Sumter Police Department says two men have been charged after gunfire was exchanged near an Atlantic Street business last week.

Authorities say 21-year-old Denetrick Holland and 19-year-old Dae’veon Nelson-Oeterson were seen just before noon Wednesday when passengers in an SUV exchanged gunfire with people outside a store. Investigators say no one was hurt, but multiple vehicles were hit by gunfire.

Police say both men were taken into custody without incident Tuesday morning and charged with aggravated breach of peace as well as unlawful carrying of a pistol.

Investigators say the incident is not considered random, and they believe it is connected to a previous incident where shots were fired.

Authorities continue to investigate and identify other individuals involved. If you have any information about this incident, call the Sumter Police Department at 803-436-2700 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC. Tips can also be submitted online at p3tips.com.