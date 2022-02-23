Richland School District One looking to hire teachers this spring

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– More jobs are available if you are a teacher. Richland School District One is holding its annual Spring In-Person Teacher Job Fair in April. It will take place at Keenan High School from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. on Saturday, April 22.

You must have a South Carolina teaching certificate or be eligible for one to attend.

Interested candidates are asked to register and apply online before the event, but registration is not required.