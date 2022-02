“She Rocks” honoring Black women in our history this weekend

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– You’re invited to “She Rocks” this weekend, honoring Black women in our history. There will be a live open-mic for poets, women in history trivia, arts and crafts, followed by music and a soul filled brunch.

The free event takes place this Sunday, February 27 from 1-4 p.m. on Summers Avenue in Orangeburg.

You can register online now at eventbrite.com.