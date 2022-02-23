‘The Art of Being a Woman’ exhibit

Image: Richland County Library

Columbia, SC (WOLO ) — The Richland Library is getting ready to unveil the artwork of more than a dozen local artists and poets. Organizers say the goal of the exhibit is to share parts of being a woman and all of the “glorious and distressing” challenges that come along with it.

The artwork will pay homage to their experiences of love, struggle, pain, hope, and the simple art of being a member of the fair sex. Those planning to attend will be able to get a look at art work depicting various challenges women face when fighting for equality, empowerment, and gender roles from their heart to their drawn and verbal palettes.

The exhibit kicks off February 25, 2022 and will run until April 15, 2022 at the Richland Library’s main location at 1431 Assembly Street.