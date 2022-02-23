Traffic deaths spiked during the pandemic

CNN– The number of Americans killed in traffic collisions surged during the pandemic. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Association, almost 32,000 people died in car crashes in the first nine months of 2021. That’s the highest number since 2006.

The agency says the surge in traffic deaths began in the summer of 2020.

All but 11 states saw an increase in traffic fatalities between 2020 and 2021, with Idaho, Nevada and Oregon recording the highest percentage increases.