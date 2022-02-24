Grammy nominated musician Jeffrey Osborne leads Master Class for Richland One students

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Hundreds of middle and high school students in the Midlands were in for a treat Thursday with a special guest. Grammy nominated singer and musician for more than five decades, Jeffrey Osborne, led the Master Class for Richland One at C.A. Johnson High School this afternoon.

The annual event aims to ignite students’ interest in the arts in the Midlands.

Osborne took to the stage to talk about performances and to encourage a life in the arts.

Osborne will perform in concert with the ‘Legends of Concert’ Friday night at the Koger Center for the Arts.