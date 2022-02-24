Local Living: Dinosaur Adventure roars into Columbia, Lake Murray Bridal Show this weekend and more!

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Dinosaur Adventure roars into Columbia next weekend! At the State Fairgrounds on February 26-27, the family can travel back 65 million years to become an archaeologist and dig up ancient dinosaur fossils, mine for rare gemstones and even ride a moving dinosaur! Tickets are on sale now for the two day event but they are limited, so get yours before sales go ‘extinct!’

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Are you looking for a new license plate? You can be the first to ‘drive away’ with a special-edition Riverbanks Zoo license plate! They’ll be available soon at SCDMV. If you want to be the first to get your hands on this plate, the zoo is having an online auction with the opportunity for the highest bidder to win plate number ‘RZ 1.’ You can bid now until 11:59 p.m. on Thursday, February 24, and the winner will be announced February 25. Officials say the plate will be available to the general public on March 1. All proceeds will support Riverbanks’ critical role in animal and plant care as well as wildlife conservation.

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Calling all engaged couples! The Lake Murray Bridal Show is this weekend. You can create your dream wedding with wedding pros, like photographers, and a look at open venues plus some door prizes. It will be this Sunday, February 27 from 1-4 p.m. at the Saluda Shoals Park. Tickets are $8 in advance and $10 the day of.