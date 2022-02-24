Prisma Health employees help build new homes with Habitat for Humanity

Prisma Health volunteers Prisma Health volunteers help build homes with Habitat for Humanity. Image: Rich Wandover/ABC Columbia Prisma Health volunteers help build homes with Habitat for Humanity. Image: Rich Wandover/ABC Columbia

Prisma Health volunteers Prisma Health volunteers help build homes with Habitat for Humanity. Image: Rich Wandover/ABC Columbia Prisma Health volunteers help build homes with Habitat for Humanity. Image: Rich Wandover/ABC Columbia

Prisma Health volunteers Prisma Health volunteers help build homes with Habitat for Humanity. Image: Rich Wandover/ABC Columbia Prisma Health volunteers help build homes with Habitat for Humanity. Image: Rich Wandover/ABC Columbia

Prisma Health volunteers Prisma Health volunteers help build homes with Habitat for Humanity. Image: Rich Wandover/ABC Columbia Prisma Health volunteers help build homes with Habitat for Humanity. Image: Rich Wandover/ABC Columbia

Prisma Health volunteers Prisma Health volunteers help build homes with Habitat for Humanity. Image: Rich Wandover/ABC Columbia Prisma Health volunteers help build homes with Habitat for Humanity. Image: Rich Wandover/ABC Columbia



Prisma Health volunteers Prisma Health volunteers help build homes with Habitat for Humanity. Image: Rich Wandover/ABC Columbia Prisma Health volunteers help build homes with Habitat for Humanity. Image: Rich Wandover/ABC Columbia

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Prisma Health employees spent their morning hard at work volunteering with Habitat for Humanity. Eight new homes across six counties will soon be ready for several South Carolina families. The homes are all in different stages of construction and won’t be finished today, but officials say the volunteer effort follows Prisma’s recent grant to the organization totaling $80,300 to support home projects in the Upstate and right here in the Midlands.

CEO of Prisma Health Baptist Michael Bundy says it means a lot to be able to help families in a new way.

Officials say Thursday’s event is the largest single-day multi-site project in Habitat for Humanity South Carolina’s history.

The non-profit, Habitat for Humanity, helps provide thousands of families with affordable living every year.