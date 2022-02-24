WATCH: Wednesday high school basketball playoff highlights

Orangeburg-Wilkinson and Keenan are heading to the 3A boys upper and lower state finals, while the Lakewood boys saw their season end in the playoffs. On the girls side, Westwood, AC Flora and Gray Collegiate all fell Wednesday night.

SCORES:

AAA Boys

Keenan 37, Seneca 32

Orangeburg-Wilkinson 66, Fox Creek 54

Oceanside 55, Lakewood 43

AAAA GIRLS

Catawba Ridge 55, AC Flora 49

Westside 47, Westwood 44

AA GIRLS

Christ Church 48, Gray Collegiate 42