WATCH: Wednesday high school basketball playoff highlights
Orangeburg-Wilkinson and Keenan are heading to the 3A boys upper and lower state finals, while the Lakewood boys saw their season end in the playoffs. On the girls side, Westwood, AC Flora and Gray Collegiate all fell Wednesday night.
SCORES:
AAA Boys
Keenan 37, Seneca 32
Orangeburg-Wilkinson 66, Fox Creek 54
Oceanside 55, Lakewood 43
AAAA GIRLS
Catawba Ridge 55, AC Flora 49
Westside 47, Westwood 44
AA GIRLS
Christ Church 48, Gray Collegiate 42