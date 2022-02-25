Gamecocks to play doubleheader on Saturday

COLUMBIA – Due to rain forecasted for the Midlands on Sunday (Feb. 27), the University of South Carolina and George Washington University will play a doubleheader on Saturday, Feb. 26 starting at noon at Founders Park. There will be two nine-inning games to wrap up the three-game series.

TICKET INFORMATION: Ticket holders who have Saturday, February 26 SERIES GM2 reserved tickets will be able to sit in their seats for the 12 p.m. game until the game concludes and then move to the Corner Pantry Berm/SRO areas.

Ticket holders who have Sunday, February 27 SERIES GM3 reserved tickets can come in for the 12 p.m. game and go to the Corner Pantry Berm/SRO areas and then move into their seats when the second game begins.