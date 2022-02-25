Local Living: Keep the Midlands Beautiful hosting shoe drive in March, Richland Library debuting new exhibit and more!

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Keep the Midlands Beautiful is hosting a shoe drive to raise money for community clean-up efforts this March. You can donate your gently worn, used or new shoes of any kind at Keep the Midlands Beautiful’s office on Augusta Road in West Columbia. Last year, more than 6,200 pairs of shoes were collected, nearly double the record collected in 2020. This year’s goal is 6,500 pairs of shoes . You can donate throughout the entire month of March.

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Saluda County Sheriff’s Office is also holding a coat drive this month. They aren’t just looking for coats though, they’re also looking for donations of blankets, gloves, hats and any other items that can help those in need face the winter elements. Donations can be dropped off at the sheriff’s office located on Law Enforcement Drive until Monday.

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Richland Library is debuting ‘The Art of Being: Woman’ Friday at their Main location on Assembly Street. The exhibit aims to show the glorious and distressing parts of being a woman, featuring works by 18 local artists and poets, celebrating love, struggle, pain and hope of being a woman. The exhibit runs through Friday, April 15.

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Columbia Fireflies are inviting you to this year’s Battle at Bull Street Fan Fest next weekend. It will be held at the Segra Park Plaza before the Gamecocks take on Clemson on Saturday, March 5. The pre-game festivities will kick off at noon, and fan fest will remain open for the duration of the game. Local rock band favorite ‘Tokyo Joe’ will be the headlining act. Admission is free.