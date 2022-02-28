CPD UPDATE: Woman facing additional charges after investigation into drug overdose at apartment

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Columbia Police Department says a woman who was charged after a fatal drug overdose at an apartment last week now faces more charges.

Authorities say 35-year-old Lakeysha Augustus is now charged with possession with intent to distribute cocaine, possession with intent to distribute cocaine in close proximity to a school, distribution of cocaine, distribution of cocaine in close proximity of a school, possession of MDMA, possession of scheduled II controlled substance, unlawful sale of liquor, unlawful sale of beer and no business license. When she was detained on Friday, police say she was charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana.

This comes after police say a female was found dead from a drug overdose at Latimer Manor apartments shortly after 5 a.m. Friday. Officials say three males at the scene were also taken to the hospital.