Lexington, S.C. (WOLO)– Police in Lexington are looking for a man they say is using counterfeit bills.

Investigators say the man used the fraudulent money at the Fab’rik store in the Lexington Pavilion on Sunset Blvd. February 15th.

If you have any information on this incident contact Detective Alewine at 803-358-7262 or email ealewine@lexsc.com.