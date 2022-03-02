SC AG joins Tik Tok investigation

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– South Carolina Attorney General has joined a nation-wide investigation into social media platform Tik-Tok.

The investigation focuses on whether nor not Tik Tok markets its platform to children and young adults while experts say its use can be both physically and mentally harmful.

Attorneys general nationwide are examining whether the company violated state consumer protection laws that put the public at risk.

Wilson says, “Our children are precious and vulnerable and we need to ensure that they’re fully protected,”