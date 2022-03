Cayce, S.C. (WOLO)–Police in Cayce say a man is in custody accused of setting fire to a church.

Investigators say Paul Lavoie,53, is charged with burglary and arson.

Police say he confessed to breaking a church window and setting fire to Trinity Baptist Church February 24th.

Officials with the Cayce Fire Department cause significant damage and caused services to be conducted virtually.

No one was hurt in the fire.