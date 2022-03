AC Flora falls to Wilson 52-43 in 4A state championship game

AIKEN, S.C. — AC Flora’s bid for a fifth state championship on the hardwoods came up just short at USC Aiken, as the Falcons fell to the Wilson Tigers 52-43 in the SCHSL 4A state title game.

This was the first state championship for Wilson since 2007. It’s also the first for former Gamecock player Carlos Powell, now the head coach at Wilson.