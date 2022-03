ELGIN, S.C. (WOLO) -United States Geological Survey reports an earthquake hit just outside of Elgin.

According to the report, the earthquake happened Friday morning at 11:35 a.m. about 3.9 miles southeast of Elgin. The USGS says the quake measured at a 1.8 magnitude.

