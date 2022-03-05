Gray Collegiate holds off York Prep 56-53 to win 2A state championship

AIKEN, S.C. — The “Revenge Tour” for the Gray Collegiate War Eagles came to a victorious end Saturday afternoon in Aiken.

After missing out on a four-peat in the 2A state title game last season, Dion Bethea and the War Eagles returned to the 2A state championship and beat York Prep 56-53 to capture the program’s fourth ring in the last five seasons.

Junior Montraivis White led the way for Gray Collegiate with 18 points, followed by senior Calvin Hall with 12. Junior Avante Parker finished just shy of a double-double with nine points and nine rebounds in the win.