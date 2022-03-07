Deputies: catalytic converter thief caught in the act

Lexington Co., S.C. (WOLO)– Deputies in Lexington Co. say they responded to a business on St. Andrews Rd. after someone called 911 about a suspicious person in the parking lot.

Investigators say when they arrived they found Maurice Oats under a truck trying to remove the catalytic converter.

Deputies say they also found a power saw, saw blades, and batteries.

According to investigators Oats is also a suspect in other catalytic converter thefts in the county.

Catalytic converters are often the target of thieves because they contain valuable precious metals like platinum.