Former S.C. State Basketball Coach sues former employer

Attorney's for Murray Garvin allege his teams were underfunded during is entire tenure

Orangeburg, SC (WOLO) — A former basketball coach at South Carolina State University is suing his former employer.

According to his attorneys Murray Garvin is suing the University and Athletics Director Stacey Danley.

Attorneys allege that his teams were under-funded during his entire tenure.

A spokesperson for South Carolina State says the University cannot comment on any pending or current litigation.

Garvin was the head basketball coach at South Carolina state from 2011 until 2021.