Officials worried Russia could retaliate against U.S. sanctions with cyberattacks

CNN– New York officials are warning against possible cyberattacks amid the ongoing crisis in Ukraine. The city is on “ultra high alert” as officials worry that Russia could retaliate against the sanctions imposed by the U.S., so they advise you have strong passwords, and different passwords for everything from your bank accounts to Instagram.

Officials say people can also protect against potential cyberattacks by keeping devices updated. You should also be suspicious of emails and messages from unknown senders.