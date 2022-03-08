Russian declaring another ceasefire to allow more civilians to escape

CNN– Russia declared another ceasefire Tuesday to open humanitarian corridors in Ukraine’s major cities, allowing more civilians to evacuate. This comes as Russian troops continue to push further into key Ukrainian cities.

At least 400 civilian deaths have been recorded, 800 wounded and 38 children dead. Officials say Russian strikes have destroyed more than 200 Ukrainian schools, 34 hospitals and 1500 residential buildings. The United Nations says two million refugees have left the country, but hundreds of thousands more are trapped without food, water, power or medical help.

Ukraine’s president repeatedly calls on the U.S. and NATO to establish a ‘no-fly’ zone over Ukraine, but both have rejected the option. The Pentagon said another 500 U.S. troops are headed to Europe to increase NATO forces.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said Monday that President Biden is not going to send U.S. troops to fight against Russia in Ukraine, but officials say the U.S. could soon declare war crimes against Russia, and help deliver Polish fighter jets to Ukraine.

One billion dollars in security assistance has also been expedited.