SC Philharmonic brings ‘Tasting Notes’ back to Columbia

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — After two years of silence due to the pandemic, The South Carolina Philharmonic is bringing “Tasting Notes”.

The return rings in the 8th year of the event aimed at raising money to support of the orchestra’s artistic, education and community outreach programs.

Organizers say the event is known for selling out, and is one of the SC Philharmonics most popular yearly fundraisers where people can look forward where you can experience some of the most lavish things in the Midlands. Those planning to attend will be able to look forward to a night full of culinary dishes from some of the Midlands most posh restaurants, adult beverages, a cigar bar, a silent auction, and music by ‘Flat Out Strangers’.

“Tasting Notes has become the signature wine and food festival in the Midlands,” said Executive Director Rhonda Hunsinger. “This event showcases some of the finest restaurants in our region, and a selection of outstanding wines from around the world – all while supporting the SC Philharmonic’s programming in our community.”

Tickets for the event will cost $125 per person and can be purchased by going to the link located at the link provided here: www.scphilharmonic.com.

The upscale event will take place Monday, March 28, 2022 starting at 6:30 PM to 9:30 PM at the SC State Museum located at 301 Gervais Street in downtown Columbia.