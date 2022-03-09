Cardinal Newman’s Ashlyn Watkins receives McDonald’s All American jersey

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — Cardinal Newman star Ashlyn Watkins was honored at the school Wednesday afternoon, officially receiving her 2022 McDonald’s All American jersey.

Watkins was selected from more than 760 nominees across the country to play in the All American games, which features the best and brightest young basketball stars in the country each season.

This year, 48 high school players are set to go head-to-head in Chicago. Watkins will be playing on the Girls East team after averaging 20 points per game.

Watkins is committed to play for Dawn Staley and the Gamecocks next season.

You can watch the All American game Tuesday, March 29 at 6:30 p.m. ET on ESPN2 and the Boys Game immediately following on ESPN at 9 p.m. ET.