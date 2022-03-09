Florida man sentenced after pleading guilty to 2019 armed robbery in Forest Acres

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– A Florida man arrested for robbing a bank in Forest Acres in 2019 will spend 29 years in prison. The Fifth Circuit Solicitor’s Office says Samuel Neathery pleaded guilty to armed robbery and six counts of kidnapping.

In February of 2019, Neathery and another suspect robbed the South Carolina Federal Credit Union at gunpoint. Neathery escaped to Florida, while the other suspect was arrested after crashing into a vehicle during a chase. Neathery was later arrested in Florida and sent back to South Carolina.

The solicitor’s office says the other suspect’s case is still pending.