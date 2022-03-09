SCHP: Driver of pick up truck running from police involved in deadly crash

Orangeburg, SC (WOLO) — The South Carolina Highway Patrol continues investigating a deadly crash they say took place Wednesday afternoon along the US-21 bypass near SC-33. According to troopers, two cars were heading south bound when officials say the driver of a 2006 Chevrolet Colorado collided with a 2022 Toyota Camry while trying to flee police.

SCHP has not released details concerning why the driver of the truck was trying to elude law enforcement, but say the person behind the wheel was killed in that crash. The passenger inside of the pick up truck and the driver of the Camry were both transported to an area hospital with minor injuries.

This deadly accident remains under investigation.