Westwood High School introduces new head football coach

Westwood High School announced its new head football coach Wednesday.

The Redhawks introduced Robert O’Connell to the school Wednesday during a ceremony on campus. O’Connell previously served as the defensive coordinator at Ridge View and the head coach at Richard Winn.

“I’m extremely excited,” O’Connell said Wednesday. “Especially when you look at the facility and the support.”

O’Connell replaces Matt Quinn who left Westwood to become the head coach at North Augusta this year.

“I want to be able to build a program and something that people can look at across the southeast and say ‘that’s one of the best programs around.'”

O’Connell becomes the fourth coach in Westwood High School History.