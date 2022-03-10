Better Business Bureau warns of charity scams for those donating to help Ukrainians

CNN– Millions of dollars in support are pouring in from all over the world to help Ukraine, with many resorting to Airbnb and crypto currency to send immediate help to Ukrainians. The conflict also creates an opportunity for scammers to take advantage of your generosity, and the Better Business Bureau is issuing a warning about charity scams.

Officials have some tips to help you avoid falling for a scam. They say you should ask questions like can the charity get to the impacted area, and is it experienced in providing emergency relief?

Be on the look out for red flags like exaggerated financial claims and fraudulent websites. Many people are sending help through Airbnb, booking stays in Ukraine so local hosts get quick payouts. The BBB says to just make sure the stays you’re booking are from legitimate local hosts.

You can go to give.org to check out all the supporting charities helping out Ukrainians right now.