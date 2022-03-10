Gregory and Travis McMichael seeking acquittal on hate crime convictions

CNN– The father and son convicted of murdering Ahmaud Arbery want their hate crime convictions thrown out. Lawyers for Gregory and Travis McMichael filed for acquittals on their federal hate crimes convictions Tuesday.

The McMichaels claim prosecutors did not provide sufficient evidence for all three counts: a federal hate crime charge, attempted kidnapping and firearms charges. Before the hate crimes trial, the McMichaels, and William Bryan were found guilty of fatally shooting Arbery in February 2020, after chasing him down while he was jogging.

A sentencing date on the hate crime convictions has not been set, but the McMichaels are already serving life in prison sentences for the murder.