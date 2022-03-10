Highway Patrol updates fatal hit and run investigation

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– Troopers with the South Carolina highway patrol are updating the investigation into a deadly hit and run in Columbia.

Thursday troopers released a picture of a car they believe was involved in the incident.

Troopers previously released a picture of a van they say was also part of the collision.

Investigators say they’re looking for a truck and van they believe were involved in a fatal hit and run on February 24th.

Troopers say it happened around 10:30pm near the intersection of Two Notch Rd. and Leaside Dr.

Authorities say the truck and van hit a pedestrian who later died from his injuries.

According to investigators the vehicles involved may resemble those seen here.

One is a Chevy Silverado, the other is a white Chevrolet Uplander mini-van.

Both may have some damage.

If you have any information that can help call the Highway Patrol or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-S-C.