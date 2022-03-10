Richland One gifted new eco-friendly electric school bus

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Richland School District One is rolling around with a new set of wheels! The district was gifted an eco-friendly electric school bus, all thanks to five students who won an essay contest, called “Kids Ride Clean.” They were told to write about why they wanted to win the bus, and how it would be used if they won it.

Superintendent Dr. Craig Witherspoon tells us the children who wrote these essays should feel more than accomplished, and they have a bright future ahead of them.

Richland One is just one of four districts in the state to win the first of the state-of-the-art buses.