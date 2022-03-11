AAA survey suggests most Americans will change their driving habits in response to price hike

CNN– Sticker shock at the pump has many Americans planning to make some changes. A survey out Thursday by AAA revealed with the cost of gas at least $4 a gallon nationwide, 60% of Americans say they will change their driving and lifestyle habits. 80% of all drivers surveyed said they would drive less to save on fuel.

A third of adult drivers under the age of 35 said they would be open to carpooling.

For a third straight day, the national average for a gallon of gas set a new record. Thursday, it was at $4.32 a gallon.