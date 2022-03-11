Chestnut Oaks MS teacher selected as finalist for State Teacher of the Year

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– One Chestnut Oaks Middle School teacher got a huge surprise today, when he found out he’s been selected as a finalist for the State Teacher of the Year competition. State Education Superintendent Molly Spearman made the surprise announcement to Sumter music teacher Thomas Slater Friday afternoon.

Slater has been an educator for more than 30 years and tells us he’s grateful he’s recognized for doing what he loves.

As one of five finalists, Thomas was also awarded $10,000. The Teacher of the Year will be announced May 4, 2022.