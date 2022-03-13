One killed, four injured in early morning shooting

Columbia, SC (WOLO)–Columbia Police say four people were injured and one killed in a shooting at a downtown apartment complex.

Investigators say officers arrived shortly after 2am Sunday following a reported shooting at Greene Crossing Apartments on Pulaski St.

According to police a 22 year old man, a 20 year old woman, a 19 year old man, and two 16 year old boys were shot.

All of the victims were taken to the hospital, the 20 year old woman died, two others were treated and released.

Police say a preliminary investigation suggests the victims were at a party when a fight broke out and multiple people started shooting.

No arrests have been made at this time.

If you have any information on this incident call the Columbia Police Department or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.